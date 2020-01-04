Counos Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,727.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00063717 BTC on major exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $87,727.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io

Counos Coin Coin Trading

