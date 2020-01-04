Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 756,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,872. Covanta has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -151.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

