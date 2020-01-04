Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Cream has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $52,098.00 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00057925 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00662748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00238053 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

