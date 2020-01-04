CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading 6.6% Higher

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, 103,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 53,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CRH Medical stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 587.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.23% of CRH Medical worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

