Critical Comparison: Euronav (NYSE:EURN) versus Pyxis Tankers (NYSE:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $28.46 million 0.87 -$8.21 million ($0.49) -2.39 Euronav $600.02 million 4.80 -$110.07 million ($0.65) -20.14

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pyxis Tankers and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 3 0 3.00 Euronav 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.43%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Euronav.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -29.28% -20.13% -6.57% Euronav -5.12% -1.31% -0.71%

Summary

Euronav beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 20, 2018, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

