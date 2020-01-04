DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,121.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $28,121.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is dapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

