DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DVDCY. ValuEngine raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

