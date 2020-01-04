DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Monday. 75,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,371. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

