Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,462. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

