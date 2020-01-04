Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Tops $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.