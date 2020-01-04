DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $18.08 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $297,758.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $18.08 or 0.00240984 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Radar Relay and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.01477188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024283 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Livecoin, OKEx, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

