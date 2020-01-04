Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $4,421,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

