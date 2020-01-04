Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Domo by 412.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

