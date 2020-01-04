Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

DUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETR DUE traded down €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, reaching €30.38 ($35.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.87. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit