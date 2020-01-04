Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

DUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETR DUE traded down €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, reaching €30.38 ($35.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.87. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

