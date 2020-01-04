Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

DVAX stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

