Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $40,717.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,160,150 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.