Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.29 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $5,706.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,508,640,976 coins and its circulating supply is 28,641,484,423 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

