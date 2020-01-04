Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $36.15 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $131,693.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptomate and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,947,069,787 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

