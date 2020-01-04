Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 208,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

