Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders have sold a total of 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 in the last ninety days.

ENB stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$52.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.6489699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.10%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

