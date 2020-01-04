Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Tops $61.41 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, AirSwap and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $61.41 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Upbit, Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bancor Network, COSS, Livecoin, Kucoin, AirSwap, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

