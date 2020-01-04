Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Tops $61.83 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, AirSwap and Upbit. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $61.83 million and $3.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Binance, AirSwap, Bittrex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, OKEx, COSS, Tidex, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

