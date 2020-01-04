Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,304,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,000. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit