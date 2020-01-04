Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,215,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,304,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,940,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,769,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,000. Envista has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

