Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $208,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

