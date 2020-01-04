Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,201.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $21,201.00 and $13,175.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,789,172 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

