ETHplode Price Reaches $0.0012 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ETHplode has a market cap of $51,579.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, VinDAX, Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHplode Profile