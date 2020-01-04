Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 117.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 805,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 435,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,669. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

