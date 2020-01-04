Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. Leerink Swann started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $11.57. 433,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Evolus has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 107,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

