ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,817.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,817.00 and $354.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

