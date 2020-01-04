Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $4.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.19. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Exfo during the third quarter worth $52,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

