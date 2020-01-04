ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

EXLS stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 865.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

