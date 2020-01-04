Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 7.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.11, approximately 5,837,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 2,100,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

