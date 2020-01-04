Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FII shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

FII traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

