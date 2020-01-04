First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

