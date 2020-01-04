First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after buying an additional 1,112,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 851,117 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,575,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,459,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

