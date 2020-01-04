First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. 12,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

