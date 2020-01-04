Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products. Strategic endeavors, healthy performance of new outlets and decent comps run aided Five Below to post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. This prompted management to lift the low end of fiscal 2019 sales and earnings view. Although net sales continued to improve, earnings per share fell year over year. We note that higher cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Management expects SG&A expenses to deleverage slightly in fiscal 2019.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Five Below stock opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 54.4% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

