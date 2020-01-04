Flowchain (FLC) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $7,092.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00023852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.52 or 0.05925940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.