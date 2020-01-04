Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

