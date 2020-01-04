Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $140.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Franks International reported sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.71 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $647.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Franks International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,617,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,881 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 924,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Franks International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

