FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 19.9%

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.01, 139,644,360 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 521% from the average session volume of 22,473,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

