Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

