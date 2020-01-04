GameCredits Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $26,665.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00578402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010680 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

