Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.64 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $7.64 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013653 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,745,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

