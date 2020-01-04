Gexan (GEX) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $25,599.00 and $12,256.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00631689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00235349 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,736,133 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,340 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

