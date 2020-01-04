Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

GIL stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Comments


