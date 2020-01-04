Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
GBCI opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.