Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

GBCI opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

