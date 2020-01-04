Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 136.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 188,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

