GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 224,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,816,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

