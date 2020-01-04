Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce sales of $76.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.25 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $80.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMLP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.77. 409,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

